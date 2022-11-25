Letter: Intelligent life not found elsewhere

Is there intelligent life anywhere?

In spite of years of searching, evidence of intelligent life elsewhere in the universe has not been discovered.

One fanciful explanation has been offered: Intelligent species tend to drive themselves to extinction.

Now, seriously, who can imagine intelligent beings who allow nuclear proliferation and threaten to use their nuclear weapons?

Surely no intelligent life form would allow massive population growth and uncontrolled mass emigration. Certainly, environmental destruction and global warming, leading to resource shortages and hence fighting all over the planet, would not be allowed.

After all, this could lead to nuclear annihilation.

Fanciful, indeed.

John S. Dearing

Corvallis