Letter: Information easy to find, facts clear

I just got my second Pfizer booster at my pharmacy.

My first booster on Oct. 26. I looked at Oct. 12 for the deaths in Benton and Linn counties. The Oregon Health Authority listed 30 COVID deaths in Benton, 107 in Linn.

About six months later we have 68 dead in Benton, 258 dead in Linn. That means 189 died in six months.

OHA also has a Breakthrough Report. Table 3 shows statewide 154 deaths since January 2021 of people fully vaccinated and boosted; 1,039 deaths of vaccinated but not boosted; 3,804 deaths of unvaccinated.

If the local numbers match the state, about six fully boosted died, about 40 vaccinated unboosted died, and about 144 unvaccinated died.

In an earlier letter I attributed deaths to political orientation. I think it is better to equate them with reality vs. fantasy. The information is easy to find, the facts are clear. There are new varieties of the coronavirus circulating now thanks to the large pool of unvaccinated. Get protected. Protect others.

Robert D. Corl Jr.

Albany

