Letter: Inequities will get worse with burnout

Factual corrections in the opinion column seldom change the mind of people fixated on saying “no” to anything government.

However, for the record:

1. Waiting 115 days to see a provider is a decade-old observation from a single Veterans Affairs facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Since 2017, the VA has made tremendous progress in improving access to care. The Jan. 18, 2019, Journal of the American Medical Association reported the latest results from 15 U.S. metro areas: VA facilities consistently outperformed the private sector in primary and subspecialty care.

2. Because of limited VA resources, Congress allows veterans living in isolated areas to go to private providers, not because of concerns about quality of care at VA facilities. It is an example of public-private partnership.

3. The medical-industrial complex may be good in competing for profitable health markets, but actually is falling behind in access to care and quality outcomes, according to studies published since 2016 in prestigious medical journals. Even for Medicare Advantage plans, which claim better benefits but are quiet about receiving federal subsidies, patient outcomes are not better than in the traditional Medicare plan.

Both our private and public health care systems have substantial patient disparities across types and sources of care, mainly because of socioeconomic factors and geography. Sadly, these inequities will get worse with provider burnout and attrition, especially in poor cities and rural counties.

Oregon Measure 111 does not fix a dysfunctional system. It is only a moral statement that we all deserve health care.

Chinh Le, M.D.

Corvallis