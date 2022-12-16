 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Increase of school staff vs. students

In this month’s Imprimis, published by Hillsdale College, an article discusses the increase from 2000 to 2019 of school administrators, 87.6%, vs. increase in teachers, 8.7%. Even growth in students was only 7.6% during these years.

I noted the interest in the old Central Elementary School building for housing school administration, and the earlier conversion of my old grade school, Maple, to school administration. If Albany follows this national trend, why do we need so many administrators vs. students and teachers?

Chuck Leland

Albany

 

