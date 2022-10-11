Letter: In what world does that make sense?

With all the emotions whipped up by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it’s understandable that people are inclined to believe anything bad said about Russia and anything good about Ukraine, but it’s reached the point where some people have lost their ability to question what they’re told by the government and the media.

Remember the claim that Russia was bombarding a nuclear power plant guarded by their own troops; in what world does that make sense? Now we’re told that Russia blew up its multibillion-dollar pipeline when all it had to do was turn a valve to start or stop the flow of gas to Germany. Really???

It's getting to the point where you can’t trust your own government’s explanation of why they want to pour gasoline on the fire by providing weapons, training, intelligence and logistics assistance to a country fighting the most heavily armed nuclear-armed power outside the U.S.

Is it possible that the U.S. might have an ulterior motive for encouraging another country to wage war against the country that has been the principal supplier for an energy-hungry Europe?

If the press won’t ask questions about these obvious lies, we need to start asking those questions ourselves. Or, if we choose to believe that Russia is so incompetent that it is destroying itself, why don’t we demand that our government quit spending tens of billions of dollars on weapons when that money is needed to deal with our own needs, and let Russia finish the job themselves?

Rick Staggenborg, MD

Albany