Letter: In the US, you get what you voted for

It’s my opinion the world is changing very fast, but it’s odd that after $30 trillion in debt, our college-educated government didn’t build our infrastructure for the change.

Where did the $30 trillion go?

One trillion dollars would replace every asphalt road in America seven times, so it’s obvious the money wasn’t spent on roads.

Yet who needs roads, as the New Green Deal you voted for gets rid of personal vehicles? Frankly, since none of the money was spent on infrastructure for mass transit, then I guess they don’t think the public will be going anywhere.

Another oddity I see is that we have a health department to inspect our food sources so we get food, no bugs allowed, yet now the government wants the population to quit eating meat and eat bugs. True leadership would eat bugs every day on TV and show us how good it is. Do you think they will?

In my 70 years on the planet, it’s been my observation that in the USA you get what you voted for. How is that working out for you?

James Farmer

Albany