Letter: In support of Hogg for Corvallis mayor

I fully support Roen Hogg for Mayor of Corvallis. Roen has eight exceptional years of experience on the City Council. During those years, Roen provided dedicated, impartial, and thoughtful service to our community.

While on the Council, Roen was an outspoken advocate for many commonsense issues that have positively affected livability in Corvallis. For example, Roen worked with community members to:

• Locate the Corvallis Men's Shelter.

• Collaborate with OSU to address neighborhood livability issues.

• Champion the Fire Department, 911 Dispatch Center and police to improve public safety.

• Advocate for the Majestic Theatre, Aquatic Center, Benton County Library and city parks.

You can count on Roen to work with all community members to find consensus on all topics and solve even some of the more contentious issues facing our Corvallis community.

A vote for Roen is a vote for Corvallis to continue to be a great place to live, work and raise a family!

Jan Harmon

Corvallis