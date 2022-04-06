Letter: Illiteracy makes a person vulnerable

In trying to understand the level of disinformation and societal manipulation in American society, it is important to know the following:

Approximately 70 million Americans are functionally illiterate. They can’t read the ingredients on a soup can or nighttime cough syrup. Almost 150 million Americans read at only a fifth-grade level. Romance novels, which account for about 50% of all paperbacks sold in the USA, are written at the fifth-grade level. A high proportion of illiterate and semi-literate Americans are among the demography who watch FOX news.

So if Tucker Carlson gives his version of a document (which he chooses to cherry-pick and misrepresent to his audience), a lot of his viewers have neither the inclination nor the ability to fact-check him on that document.

Similarly, I’m not sure how many Americans, young or old, remember what the John Birch Society is/was. But the fact that Ginni Thomas was raised by ultraconservative Birchers goes a long way toward explaining who she is and why she is so dangerous. And why Justice Thomas needs to … whatever.

Making an observation, not a judgment, because illiteracy does not make you a bad person. Just a vulnerable one.

Michael Coolen

Corvallis

