Letter: If you care about climate, vote Kotek

If Christine Drazan becomes Oregon’s governor, our state’s rapid progress in fighting climate change will slow to a crawl or go backwards.

Aware that her views on climate — and on most other issues — are out of step with a majority of Oregonians, Drazan has publicly tried to sound somewhat moderate. But her past actions regarding climate policy reveal that she is no moderate,” notably her leading Republican state legislators in their walkouts, which prevented votes on comprehensive climate legislation in 2020.

And lacking such legislation, many of Oregon’s ambitious climate measures have come in the form of executive actions by previous, Democratic governors, which Drazan could and would erase. For example, as Drazan told Oregon Public Broadcasting, “I would tear up Gov. Brown’s cap-and-trade executive order on Day One.”

In our blue state, Drazan’s only hope for winning is for spoiler candidate Betsy Johnson to siphon votes from Democratic candidate Tina Kotek. This makes Johnson’s own climate and environmental positions noteworthy, and her positions have been lousy, especially in recent years, when, as a state legislator, she frequently has voted against the environment.

Johnson and Drazan are among the first six nationwide candidates for state and local offices that the League of Conservation Voters named to its “Dirty Dozen” list.

The upshot? If you care about climate and the environment (and the economy and education and crime, etc.), vote for Tina Kotek.

Bob Devine

Corvallis