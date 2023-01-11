Letter: If we are to ban any gas energy ...

I agree with Larry Stover’s Jan. 1 letter, “Why do we need a natural gas ban?”

Close to 48% (as Larry Stover stated) of Oregon’s electrical power is generated from fossil fuels such as coal, petroleum and natural gas. The electric generators at the power plants have an energy loss of about 65%. This does not include 6% in transmission lines and distribution losses from the power plant to the user. Now natural gas-condensing boilers, water heaters and furnaces are over 95% energy-efficient.

Even if the electrical power plants were totally renewable resources (hydro, wave energy, solar, etc.), you still have 6% in transmission line losses. So, if we are to ban any gas energy at the user end, it should be the sale of any gas appliance less than, say, 95% efficient.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis