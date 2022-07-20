Letter: If subjected to abuse, report it

The June 6 paper carried an Associated Press story about the Depp vs. Heard trial.

The writers of that story, like the “advocates” to whom they spoke, clearly either did not watch the trial, or went into it with preconceptions that they did not want to set aside.

Not all abuse victims are female. Not all abusers are male. Not all accusers of abuse are telling the truth.

To those of us who actually paid attention, it quickly became clear that Amber Heard’s story was a pack of lies. Her stories changed, becoming increasingly wild, and didn't come even close to matching physical evidence — including audio and video — and others’ testimony. Some matched stories — detail for detail — that others had told earlier. Photos of her supposed injuries were nothing like photos of actual injuries of abuse.

Johnny, on the other hand, told a consistent story that was supported by the evidence.

The notorious audiotape is also very telling: Amber is heard saying things to Johnny that no abuse victim would ever say to their abuser — especially if he was the “monster” she described.

The real message from the trial is: If you’re being subjected to abuse, report it. You’ll be heard and taken seriously, and your abuser will not be allowed to invert the narrative.

Bob Greenwade

Corvallis