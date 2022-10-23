Letter: If operating grants stop, then what?

I listened to the debate between Bill Kughn and Pat Malone, the candidates for Benton County commissioner, on Oct. 13, sponsored by the City Club of Corvallis.

Bill asked good questions about the budget. Bill found out that a large part of the county budget was dependent on obtaining grants and asked what the county would do if politics changed and the grants were not forthcoming. In other words, what is Plan B? Pat told us that since the grants would keep coming, we do not need a Plan B.

To be specific, operating and capital grants make up 29% of the total current revenue of the 2021-23 adopted budget, as per page 14 of the 21-23_budget_book_adopted. Picking a fund that looked interesting, the East Linn Health Center Fund, on page 53 in the budget book, I found that 42% of current program income for 2021-23 is from operating grants/contributions.

If the operating grants/contributions stop, then what?

Please join me in voting for Bill Kughn for Benton County commissioner. Bill may be new to Benton County politics, but he asks the questions that need to be asked. We need Bill on the Board of Commissioners.

John Detweiler

Corvallis