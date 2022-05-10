Letter: I know which one will get my vote

In the Democratic primary race for Benton County commissioner, one of the candidates has spent years volunteering on county committees and boards, working with staff to meet the needs of rural and urban citizens.

They were successful at obtaining improvements in our county’s housing, mental health services, alternative transportation and environmental conservation.

The other main candidate has promised to tackle homelessness, climate change, education, economic development and housing, which could be either naïve or over-promising. They were successful at obtaining donations from rich people, forging partnerships with companies, and hiring family members into their nonprofit agency. These are commendable, but the translation to public office is not clear.

I know which candidate gets my vote.

Andrew Gray

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0