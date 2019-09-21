It seems that among the refreshing new wave of conservation-minded individuals and movements, there remains a strong lack of awareness to the science that has afforded the public all places that remain wild.
The North American model for conservation is the biggest wildlife success story in history. That model was spearheaded by Theodore Roosevelt and Co. in the late 1800s under the name "Boone and Crockett Club." Ironically to many, it has been hunting and hunters who have led the conservation charge.
In the case of the cougar, hunting was necessary for both pubic safety and conservation. A recent study was published by researchers in New Mexico studying the feeding habits of a male cougar over a 15 month period. To summarize that research, that was 24 badgers, 17 elk, and other animals for a total of 65.
While humans did not make that list, this animal, as with every conflict with apex predators near urban boundaries highlight the larger issue: over population and lack of effective management tools. These spaces, such as Dunn, need persistent management by humans, and hunting has proven to be the most effective tool for creating the spaces we all enjoy.
You have free articles remaining.
Let's give the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife credit for implementing practices that keep in mind public safety and game management. Better management of our predators is my only criticism of that agency. Oregon State University's restrictive policy for hunting on its land is my only criticism of this incident.
Andrew Hastings
Adair Village (Sept. 12)