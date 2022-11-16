Letter: How to make more from a state plan

Corvallis Clinic patients on traditional Medicare are rightly concerned about the letter they received urging them to switch to Medicare Advantage (MA), the privatized version of Medicare (Nov. 3,"Confusion over care"). MA is popular with providers because of higher payments, but less so with patients because of inappropriate denials of care and payment.

Stating the Clinic is considering becoming a “nonparticipating provider” without explanation could scare patients into switching to MA for fear of losing access to their current providers. The problem is that MA plans drop providers at the whim of the insurance company.

The letter also stated that patients who don’t switch may not get the same quality of care they now receive. Sounds like the Clinic has a different standard of care for patients who choose the public plan over private insurance.

However, it could simply reflect recognition that private plans lead to inferior care due to inappropriate denials that allow them to generate huge profits that make them so attractive to Wall Street investors.

Anyone who thinks that insurance companies are more efficient than government plans should read the recent report prepared by the actuarial consultant Optumus for the Legislative Task Force on Universal Health Care. It found that Oregon could save nearly $1 billion through efficiencies only possible with a publicly funded system.

Chief among these is cutting down on provider paperwork to the point the Corvallis Clinic could make more from a state plan than they do from their current mix of payors in our patchwork “system.”

Rick Staggenborg, M.D.

Albany