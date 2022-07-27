Letter: How serious are we about pandemic?

It is Wednesday morning, July 20.

I am reading today’s paper. The article “Benton in COVID red zone” is informing readers that Benton County reached the highest community level for COVID-19 spread on Thursday, July 14 (based on the rating by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). I am asking why it took six days to publish such important public health news.

In the same article, April Holland, Benton County Public Health deputy director, reminds us that avoiding infection individually helps reduce the community burden. She suggests people stay updated on vaccines, look for places with good airflow, stay home when sick, and consider rapid testing before gatherings and travel, or when feeling unwell. She noted free home tests are available at numerous locations. The article (or April Holland?) failed to mention any of those locations.

How serious are Benton County and the paper about the COVID-19 pandemic and community spread if important information about free COVID-19 home tests is not published? It is great our community has access to free COVID-19 rapid home tests. However, without publicizing where to get these tests, they will not be put to good use.

Zuzana Vejlupkova

Corvallis