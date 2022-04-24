Letter: Housing here is very expensive

This is in regard to the homeless situation here in Corvallis. There seem to be more every day.

I know what it’s like to be homeless. I’m living in a shelter for now. In my five years of being homeless, I have worked really hard not to be homeless. I work as a Certified Nursing Assistant 2. I think I make good money, but it’s not.

I still can’t afford housing. I make too much money to get any sort of assistance, but I don’t make enough to afford $1,500-plus per month in rent. I refuse to rent a room because most rooms for rent are for students. I work nights and need my sleep, plus you really don’t know the other people who are renting a room.

Another reason: You have to make three times the amount of rent per month before you qualify for an apartment. I don’t know anyone who makes three times the amount of rent. I thought about buying a place, but apparently as soon as you make a bid on a house you want or can afford, someone with more money comes in and outbids you. That's not right.

The housing here in Corvallis is very costly. They think it’s gold or something. My point is, the average hardworking everyday people can’t afford it. More and more people are becoming homeless because of the high cost of housing. If something isn’t done about the price gouging, the greediness, we will have more homelessness.

Janelle Burford

Corvallis

