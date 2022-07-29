Letter: House Republicans voted for Spartans

It’s becoming abundantly clear that Donald Trump and his mercenaries, both crowd and congressional ones, did not inform Capitol police that Trump would “spontaneously” tell the mob to march to Congress on Jan. 6.

This would violate the existing permit. Nevertheless, Trump intentionally did not give the Capitol police time to bring up additional security forces. Furthermore, Trump refused to call in additional security forces when it was repeatedly requested. He was fine with the invasion, hanging Mike Pence, even the call to kill all the Democrats, including wives and children. But he didn’t count on one thing: America’s version of the Spartans.

For the unfamiliar, approximately 300 Spartans and 1,100 other Greeks fought off hundreds of thousands of Persian invaders in a narrow pass at the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BCE. They fought them off for three days until a traitor (much like Trump) provided the Persians an alternate route that allowed them to surround and kill all the Spartans and other defenders.

In August 2021, President Biden signed HR 3325, awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police and other defenders for preserving our democracy on Jan. 6. Twenty-one far-right Republicans voted against the bill, including treasonous collaborators such as Gaetz, Gohmert and Gosar.

The good news to remember is that 188 Republicans voted for the bill. The House GOP voted for America’s Spartans.

America is a good country with good citizens across party lines. We must all be Spartans and defend our democracy against Trump’s treason.

Michael T. Coolen

Corvallis