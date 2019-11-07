Kudos to the newspaper for running the Oct. 27 Tribune News Service article "Hospitals Getting Into the Housing Business." As Corvallis continues to struggle with strategies to address the varied needs of our homeless population, what an excellent model to have before us — transitional housing for those with medical needs sponsored by a hospital. It appears that Denver Health's program will be a win-win — providing much needed housing for the unhoused and saving the hospital mucho dinero!
Tim Roach
