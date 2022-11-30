Letter: Hope U.S. will make effort to end war

In 2007, Russia’s Putin began to publicly challenge NATO expansion, calling for an inclusive security arrangement including Russia and China. Nothing happened.

Another attempt preventing conflict was through the Minsk II agreement in 2015, but Ukraine’s government failed to make constitutional changes to which it had committed. In 2021, Russia again proposed mutual security by keeping Ukraine neutral rather than as a member of NATO, but that was rejected. Instead, NATO has expanded to the Russian border, and Ukraine may join NATO.

Russia’s illegal invasion caused terrible damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure, destroyed many lives on both sides, displaced millions of Ukrainians, and risks use of nuclear weapons. The war should be brought to an end as soon as possible.

I hope our country will make a great effort in that regard, but I don’t mean continuing to pour massive amounts of lethal weapons into it. The U.S. needs to be a positive force, demanding a ceasefire and negotiations for peace.

It amazes me how the U.S. can find money for Ukraine ($55 billion already spent and another $37 billion proposed) but not have the money for comprehensive health care or housing the unhoused here at home.

June Hemmingson

Albany