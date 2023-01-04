Letter: Hope to see 'Christ is born' next year

I find it most interesting that leading up to Christmas, the Democrat-Herald had a banner paid advertisement across the top of the first page that read “Christ is born.”

However, on Christmas Day, when Christ’s birth is celebrated, the editorial-placed banner was changed to “Happy Holidays.” It certainly seems puzzling that the day of Christ’s birth was noted in the days leading up to Christmas but not on Christmas itself.

The term “Happy holidays” is just thrown out there these days as an easy (meaning lazy) way to admit the time of year that everyone already knows about. Used this way, it really has no meaning.

And, as a Christian, I can’t reconcile this all-too-generic term for the time of the birth of the one who gave his life so we might be saved.

I may sound like I didn’t appreciate when the DH had “Christ is born” on the front page. I do. But to be fair and complete, it should, of all days, be used on the actual holiday. And I hope that next year I will see it there!

Mary Marsh

Albany