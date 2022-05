To no one’s surprise, the Oregon Court of Appeals overturned the silly $1.04 billion award a Linn County jury gave to the taxing districts in the timber lawsuit in 2019.

Hallelujah! What a colossal waste of time and money. I hope our Benton County Commissioners think twice before getting us involved in the next money-grabbing scheme that someone cooks up. I’m glad this one’s (almost) over.