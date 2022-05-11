Letter: Hope parties update primary protocols

This year’s Oregon primary elections provide some perfect demonstrations of the need for ranked-choice voting.

With 15 Democrat and 19 Republican candidates for governor, it is entirely possible that the parties could nominate candidates with less than 10% party support.

Similarly, in the Congressional District 4 Democratic Primary, there are eight candidates. I am not a Democrat, but as an outsider, I would identify at least three progressive Democrat candidates. Splitting the progressive Democrat voters among these three candidates guarantees there will be no significant challenge to the more conservative establishment candidate who has the support of party insiders.

Ranked-choice voting, as we use to elect county commissioners in Benton County and mayor and city councilors in Corvallis, guarantees that no candidate is elected with less than majority support. No voters are throwing away their votes by supporting a preferred candidate who has little chance of winning. Voters have a second chance on their ballots.

The Pacific Green Party and other advocates for fairer elections are working to move Oregon toward statewide ranked-choice voting, as has already been achieved in Maine and Alaska. We hope the Oregon Democratic and Republican parties also would update their primary protocols to get better candidates with broader support.

Mike Beilstein

Corvallis

