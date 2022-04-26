Letter: Hope he checks his assumptions, ego

John Brenan regularly contributes to the opinion page. He identifies himself as a scientist, complete with publications.

In his most recent letter (“On the percentage of illiteracy here,” April 17), Brenan criticizes the April 7 letter from Michael Coolen (“Illiteracy makes a person vulnerable”).

Brenan cites Coolen’s data that 55.5% of the adult population in the U.S. is, at best, semiliterate (leaving 44.5% who are literate). For our purposes, this means they’re able to read and understand what they’ve read.

Using 48,284 as the adult population of Corvallis (justifiable), Brenan states that if we prorate these percentages over the Corvallis adult population, Coolen would have us believe that only 21,487 of us could read and understand his letter (literate) while 26,798 could not (illiterate). Brenan says that’s absurd.

Of course, that is absurd, but Coolen never implied that.

It's really absurd to take percentages derived from a huge diverse population and then apply them to a small subpopulation. You cannot apply national statistics to Corvallis. That is totally invalid, and anyone who understands statistics should agree.

The next time Brenan chooses to critique another letter, I hope he checks his assumptions and his ego.

Bill Siebler

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0