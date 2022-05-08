Letter: Hope District 5 folks choose wisely

I am somewhat envious of voters in Oregon’s newly-formed Congressional District 5, a district that now crosses over the mountains that are often cited as both geographical and political divides.

Here’s an opportunity for Oregon voters to show they can cross the divide and not fall into the politicized east-west/red-blue schism. Just whose divide is this, really? I live in the Willamette Valley, yet don’t feel estranged from family, friends and others who live in Central or Eastern Oregon. I like it there, I like it here.

Of course there are differences of opinion about any variety of topics, yet that doesn’t mean any of us should be duped into an arbitrary mindset of how we should see ourselves as Oregon citizens.

So voters in District 5, I hope you’ll show the rest of us in the upcoming primary election that you can choose candidates who are best at crossing any real or imagined divides. That means not just good candidates, but the best candidates. As a Democrat, I’d choose Jamie McLeod-Skinner for her unique breadth of perspective. If a Republican, I’d go for Jimmy Crumpacker.

Even though I'm a voter in District 4, I hope you District 5 folks will choose wisely for all of us.

Terri Tower

Corvallis

