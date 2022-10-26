Letter: Honest person who wants to do right

With ballots going out, it’s time to ask: Who should be the next Linn County sheriff?

Before you decide, consider: In the past 40 years, have you ever witnessed such an election in Linn County? Probably not.

Normally you really don’t have a choice because the current sheriff has been preselected by their predecessor and has been in office for a while, often running unopposed. So, your choice is for the current sheriff or possibly a write-in candidate.

The time for change is now. We need to break the good ol’ boys' cycle.

This year is exceptional. Never have I witnessed such a battle for the sheriff’s position. Why is this? Many people speaking out against Sheriff Duncan aren’t just concerned citizens, they’re retired from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office or even still employed there.

These men and women are doing everything in their power to warn you of the dismal outcome if the cycle isn’t broken. If everything in the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was fine and dandy, I assure you this outcry wouldn’t be happening.

When one signs up to be a deputy sheriff, it’s normally because they are honest people with integrity, and they want to serve the citizens of Linn County.

So please think about why there is such an outcry, and know you can make a difference by selecting the right candidate, Jon Raymond. It doesn’t take training and experience to make an honest person who wants to do right by the people.

Flint LeBard, retired Linn County sergeant and lifelong resident

Scio