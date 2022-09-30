Letter: Hold the College of Forestry accountable

In his Sept. 16 letter to the editor, OSU College of Forestry Dean Deluca stated: “While not public forests, OSU appreciates that the forests are viewed as a community asset.”

Dean DeLuca seems to forget that OSU is a public institution supported by the people of Oregon. Anything that OSU “owns” is, in the end, owned by the state and hence, the people of Oregon. It is not private land on which they can do what they please — they are merely the stewards.

The majority of the land that comprises the McDonald Research Forest was purchased with donated money from Mary McDonald to promote agriculture and education at OSU. The Dunn Research Forest was a direct transfer from the federal government to OSU to support education.

State law is clear on the matter of ownership. OSU is defined as a “public body” and the Oregon Revised Statutes state: “Legal title to all real property … shall be taken and held in the name of the state of Oregon.” ORS also directs the trustees of OSU to ”act in the best interests of both the university and the state of Oregon as a whole,” implying that they must also serve the public interest.

The forests are NOT owned by the College of Forestry as the dean would have us believe.

Ask the College of Forestry where the money really goes and how “transparent” its forest planning process really is. It appears as predetermined as the past forest plans.

Please get involved!!

Cat Newsheller

Corvallis