Letter: Hogg would make an excellent mayor

I believe Roen Hogg would make an excellent mayor. He has served on Corvallis City Council for eight years. I appreciate his focus on keeping Corvallis a great place to live, work and raise a family.

Living in a ward bordering OSU, he didn’t just whine and complain (like many of us do!) but served as the City Council liaison with OSU to address neighborhood livability issues. One result of his work can be enjoyed by walking along Madison Avenue between Ninth and 11th on the lovely plaza connecting the university with downtown.

Another issue very important to the welfare of our city’s cultural life and mental well-being, is the city’s plans for running the Majestic Theatre. A Sept. 21 front page article tells us the additional staff position is still on hold. More urgently, the supervisor of the theater position has been empty since the end of May when the city put Jimbo on administrative leave and then fired him.

Roen says, “We need to figure out how to get the theater the support its needs.”

I know Roen and believe the Majestic would have his full support. He is also a champion for the Aquatic Center, library and city parks. Speaking of parks, for homeless needs, Roen says, “We need to look at what other cities are doing. See what works and what doesn’t.”

Recently retired, Roen can focus full time on the many issues of keeping Corvallis a great place to live.

Vote Roen Hogg mayor!

Mishele Mennett

Corvallis