Letter: Hogg will be a full-time mayor

As residents of Ward 2, we have experienced representation of both city councilors Roen Hogg (eight years) and Charles Maughan (3⅔ years).

We found that Roen was always available to meet, hear the ward’s concerns or questions, and provide well-thought-out feedback. He voiced his constituents’ concerns during the council meetings.

Our experience with Mr. Maughan was quite the opposite. At the beginning of his term, he attended one of our Neighborhood Association meetings. That was the extent of his interactions with the neighborhood. Over his tenure, various residents and the association attempted to contact him and never received any responses.

Roen has proven his dedication to selflessly serve our community. He is transparent and nonbiased and is a collaborative problem-solver.

As a 29-year resident of Corvallis, Roen has the proven background, and his experience is best suited for Corvallis. He is the only candidate who can provide full-time attention to the mayorship.

Mike and Julie Blair

Corvallis