Letter: Hogg the best pick for Corvallis mayor

As a former president of the Corvallis City Council, I am pleased to offer my endorsement of Roen Hogg in his bid for election as our next mayor.

In eight years of service as city councilor he always fulfilled his duties with professionalism, leadership and integrity. Roen is a confident and competent public servant, and he is well versed in the predictably complicated issues which effect our city and its citizens. His expertise in municipal finance will also serve us well.

Roen was an integral member of the Collaboration Corvallis team which sought to better align the needs of the city with our partners at OSU. He has been an able advocate for public safety, the arts and social services so important to us all. Roen has been unequivocally exceptional in all his public service endeavors.

As a communicator, Roen is thoughtful, intelligent and concise. He has been an excellent spokesperson in expressing and supporting the shared values of the community. I expect he will do the same as our mayor and heartedly recommend that you give him your vote.

Mark O’Brien

Albany