Letter: Hogg has vision for Corvallis' future

From reading the paper’s mayoral endorsement, it seems the editorial board believes the ideal mayor should:
- Be well educated on housing issues.
- At minimum, attend community events.
- Possess financial acumen.
- Push things forward and stand up to city staff.
Roen Hogg far exceeds these criteria and is the best choice for mayor of Corvallis:
- Roen tirelessly worked on housing issues during his eight years as a city councilor and worked with the community to find a safe location for the men’s shelter.
- Unlike his opponents, he will be a full-time mayor, which is what Corvallis needs. He will start a “walk with the mayor” program to connect with community members in their own neighborhoods.
- He already has experience working with our state legislators to secure grants and state and federal dollars for city projects.
- He will work with city staff, listen to all to build consensus, and move forward, as he has always done in his professional life and his years on the city council. When we had concerns about street parking in our neighborhood, he got right back to us and made the change that we requested. He collaborated with Oregon State University on city and OSU issues, which has improved our neighborhood livability. Additionally, he lobbied to improve Central Park, and for its new playground.
Roen Hogg has vision for a better future for Corvallis. He will make a great mayor.
Frank and Teddi Crotti
Corvallis