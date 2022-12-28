Letter: History is story of nations conquering

Chinh Le posits that there is “a darker side to capitalism” (“Capitalistic greed was behind slavery,” Dec. 18), and that simply is not a viable statement.

Capitalism is an economic system wherein a society’s trade and industry is owned and operated for profit by individuals — only this and nothing more. It is completely neutral with respect to the intentions, good or bad, of the individuals making up that society.

These individuals can fall anywhere on the good/bad scale from Mother Theresa to Ted Bundy, and their actions are judged by their behavior, not by their economic system.

Mr. Le’s premise could be simplified as follows: 16th-century Europeans were capitalists, 16th-century Europeans did bad things in the New World, therefore, all 16th-century Europeans — and capitalism! — must be bad. One could remove the word “capitalists” and replace it with numerous others (Christians, monarchists, agrarians, Caucasians, nationalists …) and the conclusion would be just as patently ludicrous.

History, over thousands of years and across the continents, is a story of nations striving to conquer territories and build empires at the expense of those already living in the territories to be conquered. The empire builders used many different economic systems, primitive to sophisticated, socialist to capitalist. The constant is the mindset of the conquerors, not their economic system.

Bottom line: Bono is 100% correct; Chinh Le is 100% wrong.

John Brenan

Corvallis