Letter: Highland Park will remember the 4th

July 4, 2022: a great day for America and an opportunity to celebrate the heroism of our “well regulated Militia.”
Highland Park will remember it for many years.
Peter Kenagy
Albany
July 4, 2022: a great day for America and an opportunity to celebrate the heroism of our “well regulated Militia.”
Highland Park will remember it for many years.
Peter Kenagy
Albany
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Philip S. Wenz’s “Ecological House” column printed in the Sunday edition of the paper is always exceptionally well-researched and well-written.
The Supreme Court has ruled with a 6-3 conservative majority that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency authorit…
Too many times I have heard the claim that life begins at conception.
An abdication of duty is what Lebanon’s Mayor Paul Aziz is flagrantly flaunting in the face of his constituents.
John Dearing ended his June 29 letter (“Outrageous decision calls for a change”) with the statement: “States need to require all hospitals, wi…
Two recent research articles call into question efforts by Republican lawmakers to increase armed police in schools in order to address school…
Albany has a problem.
Headline: “Color after a dark day” (June 25).
Within the next 20, 30 or 40 years, people in retirement homes will be able to keep busy comparing their tattoo degradation!
I know numerous parents join me in lamenting the loss of Dr. Michael Wong in our community.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.