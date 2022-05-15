Letter: Higgins would be a smart addition

As the primary election for Benton County commissioner position approaches on May 17, I’m expressing my support for Helen Higgins (D), new to running for that position.

I took opportunities to interact with Helen, and witnessed her professionalism, excellent communication, knowledge of significant local issues and empathy for Benton County citizens’ concerns. I participated in a Helen outreach discussion and the Advocate’s online debate between her and the incumbent. She listened attentively and participated in brainstorming solutions.

I live in rural Benton County with a smaller woodland acreage for timber. I care about property rights, the local economy, the environment and potential of devastating wildfire.

Helen listened to our concerns and stayed significant extra time to cover the concerns: the Benton County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, public safety power shutoff events, tax assessment processes, limited resources for both the sheriff’s offices, and natural areas parks and events and emergency planning solutions such as Zonehaven.

Helen shared her passion for the people and concern for the jail and services complex. I gave feedback that big tax levies like that miss for some, as there is no carrot. What if large bond levies gave back something positive, such as money for more natural area land purchases and their maintenance for public recreation?

Additionally, I know Helen was an HP professional known for technical competence. Her ability to bring HP-like thinking of process improvement, program management, and system and financial accountability would be a smart addition to our Benton County commissioner position.

John Taylor

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0