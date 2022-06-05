Letter: Heroism defines nursing profession

Regular readers of the paper see frequent stories about mid-valley nurses being disciplined by the state board that licenses them, usually for rules infractions, occasionally for criminal conduct.

The articles may lead to the assumption that nurses are, compared to other professionals who are not regularly reported on in the same way, substantially less ethical, careful and/or law abiding.

As the husband, son, nephew and brother of nurses, and also as a multiple-time hospital patient, I believe that is far from true.

Those stories you read stem from news releases sent by the Oregon State Board of Nursing. I admire the board’s openness but disagree with the newspaper’s practice of, for the most part, reporting on malfeasance only when some agency — the nursing board, the county sheriff, a city police department, etc. — issues a press release on it.

The newspaper no longer compiles and publishes a daily public safety report, meaning there are many arrests — felony arrests — you never learn about, at least from reading the paper.

Because of that, and because the organizations that oversee other professions do not necessarily have the proactive transparency of the nursing board — and of course many professions have no formal oversight at all — the newspaper coverage paints an unfair and imbalanced picture, one that tends to create an inaccurate representation of the nursing profession.

Here’s an accurate one: For every rule violation, there are hundreds or thousands of acts of sacrifice, kindness and heroism, large and small.

Steve Lundeberg

Lebanon

