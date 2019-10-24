Apparently some letter-writers wonder why President Trump is being "picked on" and why President Obama wasn't singled out for criticism. It might have something to do with Trump's constant lying, refusal to take responsibility for anything, his bullying attacks on anyone who does criticize him, his supposed "America First" campaign while his and his family have their products made in China, paying off his porn-star mistress, his dismantling of clean air and water regulations, opening monuments and public lands to drilling and mining interests, destroying cactus and butterfly reserves in his haste to build his wall (hey, how's it going getting Mexico to honor your promise that they would pay for it?), his refusal to give up his tax returns, ordering people not to talk to investigators (what does he have to hide?), and so much more. The man has no honor, while Obama did and does have empathy for others, honor and grace.
Trump has asked foreign governments to interfere in the next election. It's hard to deny, when there are tapes and a video from the White House lawn of him asking China to do it. That is illegal, and just because you don't like it doesn't make it fake news!
Rebecca Stillwell
Albany (Oct. 14)