I have to agree with John Brenan (Gazette-Times, Oct. 17) that Measure 2-124 is a "rather substantial increase to my already hefty property tax bill." However, all his mathematical manipulations do not alter the fact that the Emergency Communication Services is currently underfunded. Consequently, this service is understaffed and unable to provide timely response to emergency situations.
I will not second-guess those who are knowledgeable concerning the action needed to restore this operation's efficiency. It is a vital link in making secure our community's lives and properties. An extensive list of Measure 2-124 supporters appears in the Voters' Pamphlet; no opposition is presented therein. Without any valid argument in opposition, I have cast my vote for Measure 2-124.
Mike Wolf
Corvallis (Oct. 20)