In a letter published Sept. 4, Jonathan Hayes asks why there are more mass shootings than in the 1950s. He asserts that guns were more freely available in the 1950s than they are now. I’d note that the guns freely available in the 1950s did not include the AR-15 and similar semiautomatic rifles.
If I understand correctly, his point is that the availability of guns has little to do with the increase of mass shootings, and the true cause of the increase in mass shootings is some sort of breakdown in society.
Society is not going to go back to Mr. Hayes’ imaginary ideal past; we must deal with our problems with the world as it exists today. We must regulate and limit access to firearms. We have a right to live in a society that is not held hostage to firearm fetishists.
Here are some recent mass shootings; let’s see if Mr. Hayes can find a common denominator.
July 20, 2012, Aurora: AR-15
Dec. 14, 2012, Sandy Hook: AR-15
Dec. 2, 2015, San Bernardino: AR-15
June 12, 2016, Orlando: AR-15, Sig Saur MCX
Oct. 1, 2017, Las Vegas: AR-15
Nov. 5, 2017, Sutherland Springs: AR-556 (30-round magazine)
Feb. 14, 2018, Parkland: AR-15
April 22, 2018, Waffle House: AR-15
Oct. 27, 2018, Tree of Life Synagogue: AR-15
April 27, 2019, Poway: AR-15
Aug. 28, 2019. Midland/Odessa: AR-15
Stephen Hall
Albany (Sept. 4)