Letter: Here are a couple of real questions

Warning: Trick question ahead.

What is the most precious thing there is? In all of history, throughout thousands of cultures, in places long forgotten, a thing so contentious that when people speak of it, they gather in tight little groups and speak in low voices.

Rebels, patriots, protesters have confronted oppressors and prayed to whichever god they believed in, that if their last gasp is to be spent against the wall of oppression, that their voice would ring with one idea, one word:

Freedom!

And for all those who just do not get it, the ones who have oppressed through history still oppress today.

This and nothing else is the only reason for the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America.

The same people who stood on a beach in Virginia in 1619 and bought 20 Black slaves for the cost of a simple meal, British colonial politicians, people of titled rank and elitist land-grabbers, still ply their cultural oppression today.

And here is their trick: They cobble together questions that suit contrived answers.

Here’s a couple of real questions. Are we a nation of laws or a bunch of people exploiting the law for party, personal or philosophical benefit over time? And is there really a gun control problem, or a simple lack of respect and/or concern for the human condition?

Point of fact: You will never come to the right solutions by asking the wrong questions.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis