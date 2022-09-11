Letter: Help us hold forest service to its plan

Shouldn’t an elderly couple who worked hard all their lives be entitled to have a quiet, peaceful dinner, conversation or nap on their front deck?

Well, we can’t, and neither can 300 or more of our neighbors, because the Siuslaw National Forest, headquartered in Corvallis, refuses to follow its own regulations. Back in 1994, the Siuslaw Forest signed a management plan for the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area. The plan, which received extensive public input, called for strict noise limits on all-terrain vehicles.

The forest service has not managed the noise level of the ATVs as it had promised to, now almost 30 years ago, despite an outcry of complaints from homeowners in the Shorewood, Kadora and Hauser neighborhoods north of North Bend. An event this year that included the dunes drew thousands of people and ATVs, and sounded like a jet engine taking off, for six hours or more.

The responses we have received from the forest supervisor have been nothing short of patronizing. We and hundreds of others here on the coast want the forest service to live up to its legal requirements. We are looking for help from anyone, including conservation groups, who might want to help us hold the forest service accountable to its own management plan. We do not want to go to court, but that remains a viable option.

Larry and Sylvia Mangan

North Bend