The inability to figure out a program to help the homeless comes from the unwillingness to vet and categorize people into various stages of need. Consider the word triage (the assignment of degrees of urgency to decide the order of treatment of injuries). Far too many in Corvallis see the homeless as one ubiquitous uniform group deserving treatment. We have my-lifestyle beggars, professional transients, and even some local teens running a con for bus money (met one last week).
I was able to help one Navy veteran two years ago because he was a proven veteran and got connected to Veterans Affairs instead of bleeding our hospital for massive intensive care unit charges.
Also, there are fake veterans running a con. Many years ago when I was in the hospital this clown from California did not have his wallet and he took the hospital for a fortune. I witnessed the administration sorting him out, but they gave him free meds to get rid of him (I was in the bed next to him in the same room).
You have free articles remaining.
In my professional life I have been a firsthand witness to severe poverty with people living in squalor, so it is hard for me to feel the levels of compassion, empathy or guilt so many do in Corvallis. If you want a successful homeless support program vet the people in your midst. Help others, but don’t be a sucker. The best lie is 90% true.
Robin Rose
Corvallis (Oct. 5)