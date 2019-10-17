I am writing in support of the 911 service district, Measure 2-124. While I am not a current resident of Benton County, I lived in Corvallis for 23 years and I have spent 27 years working in public safety. During my career, I have seen many changes in public safety, especially regarding resources and the demands placed upon our first responder system. The challenge has been learning how to do more with the same (or less) with each passing year, which increases the demands placed on the entire public safety network. We basically have a pint of resources and a gallon of need, and of course, if a pint holds a pint, it's already at full capacity.
Police officers and deputies are no longer simply responding to emergencies, investigating and deterring criminal behavior, and keeping our streets and highways safe; they are now truant officers, social workers, mental health professionals, crisis counselors and general problem solvers for almost every situation. Our fire and EMS first responders are seeing an increase in calls for service, which can be attributed to a wide variety of factors.
Every community member in a moment of need should be able to rely on their 911 system, and in order to protect and serve the citizens of Benton County, all of our public safety first responders deserve a law enforcement, fire and EMS dispatch system that can meet the demands that will only increase over time.
I recommend a "Yes" vote on Measure 2-124.
David Scott
Albany (Oct. 5)