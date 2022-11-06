Letter: Help OSU shape future of research forest

Help OSU shape future of forest

Oregon State University’s College of Forestry welcomes community members to participate from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 in the second of four community listening sessions to gather input to be considered in the development of a new forest management plan for the McDonald and Dunn Research forests.

Anyone who uses the forests or is interested in their future is invited to attend and share their thoughts on what they value about the forests, what could be done to increase learning opportunities within the forests, and what programs and activities should be prioritized to ensure sound forest management in the face of shifting conditions, such as increased recreational use, wildfire risk and climate change.

The listening session will take place at OSU’s Peavy Forest Science Center in room 117.

This community listening session is an opportunity to help the College of Forestry shape the future of a working research forest that is integrated within the Corvallis area community.

At roughly 12,000 acres, these two forests provide an outdoor living laboratory and classroom for students and researchers and an exceptionally popular location for recreation that promotes physical and mental well-being.

The forests are also an important wellspring of biodiversity and ecological function within Benton County, and they foster community engagement and connect each of us to the region’s landscape. Please come and share with us your thoughts and input on the future of the forests.

Thomas DeLuca

Cheryl Ramberg-Ford and Allyn C. Ford Dean of the College of Forestry at Oregon State University

Writer goofed based on wrong drawing

In reply to Mr. Kaestner (“Maybe not the truth about solar panels,” Oct. 13):

One solar panel schematic or flow drawing shows what appears to be a double-pole 20-amp breaker, but only one half delivers power; the other goes via a modem, I suppose to interface with the power company or a remote data panel.

Thus, I believed it was only 120 VAC via a single pole delivered by those panels.

However, there is another drawing with a small note showing 1.21 amps per panel with an integral 220-volt AC Miniverter.

So, I stand corrected: It is under 17 amps total, but at 220 VAC.

So, with that doubled voltage, the system does deliver pretty well with 14 large solar panels.

I am a retired electrical engineer, and fully understand watts, voltage and current, but I goofed based on the wrong drawing of my friend’s system.

I stand corrected, sorry.

Gary F. Hartman

Lebanon

Expansion will take place regardless

Ten years ago, I was actively consulting nationally in the solid waste and recycling industry.

Our goal was to reduce waste, increase recycling and reduce costs for companies across many industries. So, when the franchise for collection of waste and recycling was up for renewal, I testified before the City Council and the administrative services committee (two council members and the city manager). My recommendation was to open up the franchise to competitive bidding.

I had seen solid waste companies in other parts of the country that were more cost-effective and did a much better job of recycling than Republic Services. My recommendation was rejected out of hand. Keep in mind that this is a contract worth about $7 or $8 million a year. No business in its right mind would renew a contract worth that much for 40 years in a row without competitive bidding.

My conclusion was that like our federal government, local developers and corporations always get their way, often against the will of the people. I think that is the case with the landfill expansion.

I would bet $100 at 5-to-1 odds it will happen no matter what the majority wants. Republic has done an excellent job of building relationships with local government to assure it never has to compete or follow the will of the local citizenry.

Fred Hughes

Corvallis

Why do we have to expand our dump?

I’ve lived in Corvallis since 1972. Since then, growth has been flowing northward.

Adair Village is planning some major building expansions, the jail and courthouse are trying to burst the northern seams of the Corvallis city limits. What doesn’t make sense is why Coffin Butte Landfill, with our population growth, has to take in trash from Linn, Lane, Lincoln, Polk and Marion counties, as well as Portland. Only 12% of the trash is from Benton County.

Why do we have to cater to the Phoenix-based company that’s running this show? I may have only around 20 more years here, but I want Corvallis to have a good future after I’m gone. Why do we have to keep expanding our dump? Surely those other counties could come up with another location for their refuse.

While I am at it, I suggest that Republic Services put out clear instructions as to exactly what to recycle so we can reduce our carbon footprint. Post it in the newspaper, in schools, the library and apartment complexes and to newcomers, so less will end up in our landfill.

Hilary White

Corvallis

Do something that is productive

Corvallis is 165 years old. In that time what has the city, its elected officials and city planners done for the least of us?

We have homeless people. There has and always will be. It’s a global thing and not indicative to this area. What has this city done to address them? What are their big plans to help the least of us? Are there any?

We have plans on how to move them around, how to arrest them, how to inconvenience them how to make sure they can’t settle down in one area. We have a budget for the police to patrol cite and post “illegal camping” all throughout the city.

Weekly they’re moved, their camps are leveled and all the items are either thrown away or stored for them to reclaim if they do. There is also a budget to replace the tents tarps, sleeping bags, heaters, coolers and other items lost during the move.

We not only pay for them to be moved but to also furnish them with the things to start camping again. I wonder how much the city and the taxpayers spend to do this on a weekly basis.

How about we take that money and build tiny houses so that in a few years we could give hope to those we oppress. Why aren’t we doing something productive that shows we accept these people and give them the chance to step up and out of homelessness instead of treating them the way we do?

Andrew Flath

Corvallis

Try reading other points of view

I’m responding to the As I See It, “Being Woke Is No Joke” of Oct. 16.

I believe in the sincerity of the writer, Will Reid, and most woke folks. They want social justice for all, as do I. However, we disagree on methods. What I’ve experienced from the woke, personally and via articles, is name-calling, shouting down speakers and getting people fired.

Since no one likes to be called names or to get fired for seeking open discussion of differences of opinion, the woke have created people who dislike them and what they stand for. I prefer discussion.

How about listening to understand different points of view? When you intimidate people, they usually shut up. However, when it comes time to vote, their anger at the treatment they received may show up in how they vote.

I find the woke method has done a lot of harm in increasing division across our nation. Try reading some other points of view, such as “Woke Racism” by John McWhorter or anything by Bari Weiss on Substack.

Nancy Haldeman

Corvallis