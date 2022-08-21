Letter: Help community by covering activities

I opened the paper the morning of Aug. 15 expecting to see coverage of the Open Streets event in Corvallis.
Nothing. OK, I thought, it was a Sunday event over at 4 p.m., maybe the story couldn’t make the deadline. Next morning, still nothing. Old news being no news, now I think no one from the paper covered the event. If so, this is a major oversight by the paper and a loss to everyone in the community who couldn’t be there. Why was this so?
We need the paper to help us build community and strengthen democracy by consistently covering activities by city government, business groups, community service groups and neighborhoods.
Larry Weymouth
Corvallis