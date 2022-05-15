Letter: Helen Higgins is a visionary leader

We have a serious workforce housing issue in Benton County that is threatening the sustainability of our community.

When housing is unaffordable, it becomes extremely difficult to recruit teachers, nurses, police officers, firefighters, trades people, dental hygienists, retail workers, medical support staff and other essential employees — all the people we rely upon every day for our quality of life here.

Helen Higgins is determined to solve this problem. As CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis for the last 16 years, she has experienced firsthand the hardships caused by the lack of affordable housing on her employees as well as the families she serves.

Also, even though it’s beyond the scope of her current job, Helen already has created an exploratory group comprised of government agencies, businesses and nonprofit housing organizations to find innovative solutions to the workforce housing problem.

This is how Helen responds to seemingly insurmountable issues in our community: She brings together all of the relevant stakeholders to work collaboratively toward a common goal while maximizing scarce resources. She lives by the Abraham Lincoln motto, “Determine that the thing can and shall be done, and then find the way.”

This is why we need to elect Helen as our next Benton County commissioner. Whether it’s workforce housing, mental health issues or the unhoused, it takes a strong, visionary leader to inspire people to get involved and work together to solve these issues.

Helen Higgins is that leader.

Dave Henderer

Corvallis

