Letter: Helen Higgins for county commissioner

Prior to retirement, I served in supervisory roles for several organizations, including federal and local government, where I met with recently hired employees and welcomed them to their jobs.

My welcoming comments included telling them they possessed a superpower that was of great value to the organization, but that superpower had a very short half-life, so it must be used quickly before it vanished. The superpower was the ability to view the policies, procedures and processes of the new organization with fresh eyes.

I went on to encourage new employees to question anything that did not make sense to them but to do so in a respectful manner. The result was an ongoing internal review that led to several incremental organizational improvements.

Benton County voters have an opportunity to turn loose that superpower in county government beginning May 17 by voting for Helen Higgins for county commissioner. Helen will bring her fresh perspective to county functions, and during her orientation will have the opportunity to ask department heads to explain their processes, goals and plans to implement the goals.

A new leader can ask the “dumb questions” that often lead to organizational improvements but can also validate the status quo.

Helen is a skilled communicator with boundless energy. As CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, her timely pivot to providing child care for essential community workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is but one example of her leadership, business and organizational skills.

Vote Higgins for Benton County commissioner.

Jim Swinyard

Corvallis

