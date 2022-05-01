Letter: Helen Higgins for county commissioner

Let’s think about this a minute: How do we evaluate candidates who aspire to elected office for a position that requires management of such a large, sprawling bureaucracy as a county government?

Check out a commissioner meeting? Not very enlightening. Dull actually. Obviously the most important stuff occurs offsite at other meetings with community leaders, other government officials, staffers, law enforcement, environmentalists, scientists, workgroups for criminal justice and public health issues, and so on.

A complex web that takes an extraordinary amount of time and patience to master if an individual is serious about taking on the mantle of community leadership. This is not a job for the faint of heart.

Currently there is no superhero commissioner who has tackled all these complexities — although some letters to the editor would like you to believe otherwise. Let’s get real, we’re not electing a Marvel Comic hero, we’re choosing from a field of human beings.

Now, some humans are better at communicating than others. Some are better at dealing with complicated situations. Some are good collaborators. Some are financial whizzes. Sometimes a candidate steps into the ring with a wide range of talent and experience in the “real world” who can apply that experience to a bureaucratic world.

That candidate in this primary is Helen Higgins.

Helen Higgins represents that battle-tested individual. She listens. She learns. She asks questions. She’s been there. Done that. And succeeded. Vote Helen Higgins on May 17.

Donna Beverly

Albany

