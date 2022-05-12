Letter: Helen does what she says she will

I’ve known Helen Higgins for nine years. We have attended many events together.

As a business owner, I wanted to compare views with Helen on some major issues such as homelessness, crime and drugs, the new justice center and so on. We sat down and discussed these topics and found our views are well-aligned. But even if she finds herself where there is a difference of opinion, Helen will look at all sides to find a fair compromise.

I am a member of the county fair board and a big supporter of 4-H. I know Helen loves helping kids. She recognizes that the youth are our future, and has been advocating for them and their families for many years.

Her priorities are strong and in line with the county’s goals. She has endless energy and great ideas. She can make things happen and understands that she needs a good, collaborative, county-focused team to do this. The same premise holds true for community partners and all county residents.

This all stems from trust. Helen does what she says she will do, and this is steeped in listening, good research and synthesizing these ideas into workable plans.

I was glad to hear she recently was endorsed by both the Corvallis Advocate and the Corvallis Gazette-Times/Albany Democrat-Herald. It’s good to know they also recognize her potential.

Craig Hendrickson

Corvallis

