Letter: Helen a powerhouse for good, for all

Being a Benton County commissioner means you listen to everyone in the county, regardless of where they live (Monroe, North Albany, Adair Village, Philomath, Kings Valley, Blodgett, Alsea, rural areas, Summit, Corvallis, Alpine). You represent all Democrats, Republicans, unaffiliated, nonvoters. It doesn’t matter.

It is remarkable how many county issues there are and how many of these overlap regardless of whether you live in a city, town or rural area.

The issues range from property taxes to health clinics to public safety and a new justice center to mental health to marijuana laws to parks and roads and bridges to dog licensing to restaurant food safety to passports to elections to restrictions on exclusive farm use and other lands to COVID-19 and other communicable diseases. This list is not exhaustive of a county commissioner’s purview.

There also is some overlap between city responsibilities and state responsibilities.

Government can be messy and mushy. Many of the responsibilities are designated but many float into each other. That is why collaboration is important. Not only between governmental entities but with business, nonprofit agencies and individual community members.

All of this is what Helen Higgins is good at: listening, learning and research, and collaboration. She loves a challenge, and she loves this county. She is a powerhouse for good. And for all.

Anne Schuster, retired Benton County commissioner

Corvallis

