Letter: Health care for all would be cheaper

On this red, white and blue day of rockets’ red glare, civic pride and flag waving (mine has been displayed all weekend), I remember a recent comment by my brother (USMC colonel, retired) about the present cost of artillery in war.

He said the rockets of today cost $155,000 each and are released in sixes, one after the other. So every time on TV you see a rocket launcher used, it means someone has burned through almost a million dollars of what we have supplied. Even the $53 billion-plus we taxpayers have ponied up to defend Ukraine may not be enough to turn the tide.

What further disheartens me is how we can so quickly find the money for military purposes (even more than the military asked for in the last budget), but we can’t do so to fund health care for all.

That would actually be cheaper than current spending on our very complicated, inefficient system, which delivers poor results for our beleaguered population in regard to pregnant women, infant mortality, life expectancy and most other indications of a healthy population.

Our European and Canadian counterparts have universal health care systems and better results. Those countries have not only healthier populations but happier! We can do better.

June Hemmingson

Albany